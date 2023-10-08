Arsenal stun Man City 1-0 as Martinelli’s late effort seals victory at Emirates

It was a hard forth victory for the Gunners on Sunday evening as Gabriel Martinelli’s late effort secured a much needed 1-0 victory for Arsenal over Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli who was a second half substitute for Mikel Arteta’s side saw his shot deflected into the Man City’s net.

The substitute’s first-time effort in the 86th minute flew in off Nathan Ake, ending a run of 12 straight league losses against the champions to earn their first Premier League victory over City since 2015.

Last season the Gunners pushed City in the title race, only to eventually bottle things in the final moments of the season to gift Pep Guardiola’s side the trophy becoming just the second English team to win the treble.

Arsenal’s inability to win a point off City last term proved costly but things are already different this time around, with Martinelli’s deflected strike securing a last-gasp 1-0 win at an elated Emirates Stadium.

Away at the American Express Community Stadium, Liverpool were looking like the comeback king of the Premier League in Sunday’s early fixtures after Mohamed Salah’s brace.

However, Lewis Dunk’s late equaliser earned Brighton a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool in front of their fans.

Winger Simon Adingra took advantage of an error from Alisson in the visitors’ goal to give the Seagulls the lead midway through the first half.

But the game turned on its head before the break as Salah slot home to level after being played in by Harvey Elliott, then fired the Reds in front with a penalty.

Ryan Gravenberch spurned a golden chance to seal the win when he struck the bar with the goal at his mercy, before the final word went to the home side, with Dunk volleying in 12 minutes from the end to keep Brighton sixth.

Roberto De Zerbi made six changes from the Brighton side that drew in Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday.

Yet the Brighton side took full control of proceedings in the first half as they picked up from where they left off at the Stade Velodrome to storm back from two down to draw in Marseille.