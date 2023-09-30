Man City suffers first defeat of 2023/24 Premier League campaign

Premier League title holder Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the ongoing 2023/24 football season losing all three points to Wolverhampton at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Defender Ruben Dias scored an own goal in the 12th minute as the European champion suffered a 2-1 away lose to Wolves in their Premier League match day 7 encounter.

The league champion who got dumped out of the Carabao Cup mid-week by Newcastle, suffered a back-to-back defeat in one week.

Julian Alvarez’s free-kick cancelled out Dias’ early own goal but Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to find a way back from Hwang’s strike.

They were aiming to win their first seven Premier League games for the first time but instead were beaten by a combative and fired-up Wolves.

Hwang Hee-chan’s second-half winner earned the hosts a brilliant battling victory at Molineux.

The defeat puts a fresh spin on Man City’s defensive strength and how far the current team can travel this season after a treble last season.

However, the win vindicates Wolves boss Gary O’Neil methods, with the manager having come under early fire this season.

Crystal Palace stun Man United at Old Trafford

Away at the Old Trafford Manchester United’s worrying start to the season hit another rock as the Red Devils were stunned 1-0 by Crystal Palace in front of their home fans.

The Erik ten Hag team suffered a second successive Premier League defeat at Old Trafford, four days after they beat Palace in the Carabao Cup.

However, United were unable to repeat their mid-week trick in the league as the visitors got revenge over ten Hag through a Joachim Andersen’s first-half strike.

As Arsenal punish Bournemouth 4-0

Kai Havertz hit his first Arsenal goal as Mikel Arteta’s side eased to a comfortable victory at Bournemouth.

The Gunners outclassed their hosts to win 4-0 and move to within striking distance of Manchester City – who visit the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

However, a late injury to Bukayo Saka added to the Gunners injury worry ahead of their crucial clash with the leadue leader.

Havertz has struggled to make an impact since moving across London from Chelsea in the summer but stroked home a second-half penalty.

William Saliba, Declan Rice and Saka all started despite missing the majority of training leading into the game.

Saka, though, hobbled off for the second game in succession having injured a foot against Tottenham in last weekend’s north London derby draw.

At the Villa Park, Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa recorded the biggest win of the weekend to thrash Brighton 6-1 in Saturday’s early kickoff match.

The win is Villa’s 10th successive Premier League home win.

Watkins netted a first-half brace and Pervis Estupinan put through his own net as Villa scored three goals in the space of 13 minutes before the interval to blow Brighton away.

Striker Watkins completed his hat-trick in the second half and set up substitute Jacob Ramsey for the home side’s fifth goal after Ansu Fati had briefly reduced the deficit before Douglas Luiz completed the scoring deep into added time.