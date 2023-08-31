Champions League draw: Manchester City face familiar foe Leipzig in group G

The UEFA Champions League draw was held on Thursday pitching reigning champion Manchester City in Group G of the 2023/24 CL against Leipzig, Crvena zvezda and Young Boys .

The English champion will start their UCL defense on a easy note with new signing Joško Gvardiol getting to face his old club on two occasions, having left RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Group F might generate the most excitement of the eight. Paris Saint-Germain is likely to come in first place, but you can see any one of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan or Newcastle United punching a ticket to the round of 16.

Bayern Munich in Group A against Man United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray

will also want to go back to ruling Europe again after claiming their 11th straight Bundesliga title in 2022-23.

The club desperately covets a seventh European Cup, and the pressure might begin to build on manager Thomas Tuchel if he and his players struggle to get out of the group stage.

The Bavarians executed one of the biggest transfers of the summer when they signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, giving them the pure goalscorer they lacked after Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona last year.

Kane already has three goals and an assist through two Bundelisga fixtures, and his presence is bound to pay big dividends in the Champions League.

2023/24 Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Bayern (GER), Man United (ENG), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)

Group F: Paris (FRA), Dortmund (GER), Milan (ITA), Newcastle (ENG)

Group G: Man City (ENG), Leipzig (GER), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Antwerp (BEL)