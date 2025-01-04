Anthony Joshua eyes 2025 showdown with Tyson Fury

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has revealed his plans for a highly anticipated bout with Tyson Fury in 2025, vowing to continue boxing despite his devastating loss to Daniel Dubois last September.

Joshua was knocked down multiple times before suffering a fifth-round knockout against Dubois, who retained the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium. The defeat marked the 35-year-old’s fourth career loss.

However, the Nigerian-born British boxer remains undeterred and is focused on a potential showdown with Fury, who himself was recently outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in Saudi Arabia.

Read Also: Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua’s fights for 2025

“2025, I am targeting Tyson Fury,” Joshua said during a visit to meet Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Reflecting on his loss to Dubois, Joshua expressed his determination to improve. “It makes me hungry, makes me want to work harder,” he said. “Time is of the essence, so I want to put in more work.

“When I look back, I believe I could have done more in 2024. I have another chance in 2025 to do better, and I’m going to take every opportunity that comes my way.

Read Also: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set for £250m blockbuster showdown

“My life has its ups and downs, but I have to get used to the turbulence and keep riding the wave. I can’t stop now—I have to keep going until I reach my destination.”

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, echoed the fighter’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of a Fury-Joshua clash in 2025.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Fury’s defeat to Usyk on December 21, Hearn said: “It’s definitely the only fight for Fury and other than the Dubois rematch, it’s the only fight for AJ.

“Has there ever been a better time? They’re both coming off defeats, both in the twilight of their careers.

“One in Wembley, one in Riyadh—two fights in 2025.”

With both heavyweights eyeing redemption, fans may finally witness one of the most eagerly awaited fights in boxing history.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share