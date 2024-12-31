Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua’s fights for 2025

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua plans to return to the ring in 2025 with two fights in line as he looks to recover from his shocking fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

Dubois, who retained the IBF heavyweight title with that victory at Wembley Stadium, is set to defend his belt against Joseph Parker in February 2025 in Saudi Arabia. That bout delays any immediate rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dubois, leaving questions about whether Joshua will face Dubois later in the year or finally clash with fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury.

Fury, coming off two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, remains a target for Joshua. Both fighters have previously lost twice to Usyk—Joshua in 2021 and 2022, and Fury in back-to-back defeats last year.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn outlined Joshua’s tentative schedule: “His next fight will be in May or June. He’s not in full training yet and will probably resume in January. AJ will fight twice in 2025, once in the summer and once in the winter.”

Regarding potential opponents, Hearn said, “At the moment, Dubois fights on February 22, and we have to see what Fury wants to do. If we can’t make the Dubois fight and Fury doesn’t want to fight, then we’ll have to decide whether to fight someone else or wait.

“I can’t speak for AJ about who he’s prepared to fight, but I know the focus is on Dubois or Fury. Of course, Joshua’s done it all, and if he adds Fury to his résumé, he will have fought virtually everyone of his era.”

Hearn’s comments reaffirm Joshua’s determination to reclaim his status among the heavyweight elite in 2025.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

