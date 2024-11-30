Hearn drops date on Anthony Joshua's comeback to boxing

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua will not be making his anticipated February return. Instead, the former heavyweight champion is now slated to make his comeback in May or June 2025.

Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight champion has been out of boxing since his fifth-round knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September at Wembley Stadium. Despite the setback, Hearn insists that Joshua remains highly motivated and is gearing up for a major return.

Joshua’s camp is expected to begin training in early 2025, with a rematch against Dubois emerging as a likely option for his next fight.

“AJ will be back in May or June, and it could be against Daniel Dubois. It’s still the biggest fight for Dubois. There’s a lot of work to do for AJ, but he’s motivated and well-rested,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans.

Although Joshua, 35, had been eager to avenge his defeat, Hearn has decided to wait until after the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch on December 21 before finalizing the next step.

“It could be the Dubois rematch, but it won’t be on February 22. We need to see how December 21 unfolds and make a decision after that,” Hearn explained to DAZN. “Expect to see AJ back in May or June.”

Hearn is also keeping the door open for a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury, a bout British boxing fans have long craved. Despite previous negotiation challenges, Hearn is optimistic about a 2025 showdown, regardless of Fury’s outcome against Usyk.

“Win or lose, we can fight Fury next summer. If Fury wins, AJ will fight him for the world title, making it the biggest fight in boxing. It would be frustrating to commit to a Dubois rematch and miss out on Fury,” Hearn noted.

Following his loss to Dubois, speculation about Joshua’s future grew, with some calling for his retirement. However, the British boxing icon remains determined to continue his pursuit of undisputed heavyweight glory.

“I always get asked: ‘When are we going to see AJ against Fury?’ That fight is inevitable, and I believe we will see it next year,” Hearn added.

Whether it’s a rematch with Dubois or a blockbuster showdown with Fury, Joshua’s 2025 return is a defining moment in his storied career.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

