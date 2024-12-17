Fury eyes £150m payday in blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is reportedly open to facing Anthony Joshua despite AJ’s recent knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, enticed by a potential £150 million payday.

The highly-anticipated all-British showdown between the two heavyweights seemed unlikely after Joshua’s shocking defeat to Dubois. However, Fury appears to have softened his stance, drawn by the financial windfall such a clash would generate.

Fury, currently preparing for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday, is aiming to reclaim the heavyweight titles he lost earlier this year. While a trilogy bout with Usyk looms if Fury secures victory, the former champion seems more intrigued by the financial appeal of a Joshua fight.

“I want the easiest fights possible for the largest amounts of money,” Fury stated. “I don’t care about legacy; I’m only doing this for the money. All prizefighters, if they’re honest, are in it for the money.”

The rivalry between Fury and Joshua has long captured the imagination of boxing fans. The pair were close to agreeing a two-fight deal in 2021 before Fury opted for his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder. Now, even with Joshua’s recent setback, Fury believes a bout between them would remain a box-office blockbuster.

“It doesn’t matter if he’s been knocked out twice, four, five, six, or seven times,” Fury said. “It’s still a great fight, and people will still pay to watch it.”

While Joshua is expected to return to the ring in May 2025, the prospect of a UK showdown with Fury remains a possibility, potentially replacing a lucrative Saudi Arabia event. Even without a world title on the line, the fight would still guarantee significant financial rewards for both fighters.

Fury, who is set to split a £150 million pot with Usyk, reiterated that his only remaining motivation is securing his family’s future.

“Legacy is my kids. I care about providing for them, looking after them—that’s it,” he said.

A fight between Fury and Joshua, despite the recent setbacks and losses, remains a tantalising possibility for boxing fans and a staggering financial opportunity for both fighters.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

