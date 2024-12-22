Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set for £250m blockbuster showdown

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are poised to face off in a £250 million mega-fight in 2025, tipped as the biggest showdown in British boxing history, according to UK Mirror reports.

The anticipated clash, likely to take place at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 fans, has gained traction following Fury’s recent defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Promoters believe the fight could become the richest in boxing history, with neither Fury nor Joshua currently committed to other opponents. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, underscored the significance of the matchup.

“There’s only one fight for Tyson Fury, and that’s Anthony Joshua. It’s the biggest fight in the history of British boxing. Everyone wants to see it. For me, Anthony Joshua against Fury is the one—at Wembley. It will be a huge global event.”

Hearn also suggested a two-venue deal, potentially including a bout in Riyadh, to maximize global appeal. This echoes a 2021 plan for a Saudi Arabia fight between the two, which fell through after Deontay Wilder secured his trilogy match with Fury via a legal ruling.

Fury’s second consecutive loss to Usyk dashed hopes of a trilogy fight with the Ukrainian champion. Following the defeat, Fury stormed out of the ring, later accusing judges of giving Usyk a “Christmas gift.” At a press conference, Fury hinted at uncertainty about his future.

“What’s next for me? I’m going home and having some time off. You might see me fight again, you might not.”

Despite his comments, the boxing world anticipates Fury’s next opponent will be Joshua. Earlier this year, Fury himself admitted.

“At the end of the day, it would be a travesty if we didn’t fight. If he doesn’t win another fight or has 10 years away from the game, it doesn’t matter—we have to fight.”

The bout’s valuation has risen from £200 million in 2021 to £250 million, thanks to increased Saudi investment in boxing via powerbroker Turki Alalshikh. Insiders predict both fighters could pocket purses exceeding £100 million.

Joshua, recovering from his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September, has yet to comment on the potential fight. Fury, however, recently mocked his rival.

“Joshua’s in tatters at the moment. He has got to pick up the pieces from his last fight.”

The long-anticipated clash between two of Britain’s heavyweight greats promises to be a landmark event in global boxing. Fans eagerly await confirmation of a fight that could define the careers of both Fury and Joshua.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

