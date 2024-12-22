Fans slam Anthony Joshua over controversial scorecard in Usyk-Fury rematch

Anthony Joshua

Boxing fans have criticised former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for his controversial scorecard during Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight title rematch against Tyson Fury at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Usyk claimed a unanimous points victory over Fury, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112 in favor of the Ukrainian. However, Joshua, providing his scorecard on live television, sparked outrage among fans. The British heavyweight awarded Fury five rounds, Usyk six, and deemed the final round a draw, resulting in a 115-114 scorecard in Fury’s favour.

Fans took to social media to question Joshua’s judgment, with one suggesting he was still “dizzy” from his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September. Another fan sarcastically remarked, “Anthony Joshua begging for a Fury fight with that card.”

“Anthony Joshua should never be a boxing judge; I don’t know what fight he was watching,” added another, while some humorously questioned if Joshua was the AI judge included in the fight as an experiment.

Despite the backlash, Joshua has been linked as a potential next opponent for Fury, reigniting hopes for an all-British clash. Fury, on the other hand, has vehemently criticized the official scorecards, claiming he won by three rounds.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, also expressed frustration, labeling the judges’ decision as “nonsense” and highlighting inconsistencies in their scoring.

Following the fight, Fury stormed out of the ring upon seeing the full scorecard but later provided a surprising response to reporters backstage.

The heated reactions underscore the ongoing drama in the heavyweight division, with fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in these rivalries.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

