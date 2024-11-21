Khan urges Anthony Joshua to prioritise Tyson Fury fight

Amir Khan, the former unified light welterweight champion, has advised Anthony Joshua to delay any upcoming bouts and focus on securing a blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury before hanging up his gloves.

This advice comes after Joshua’s stunning knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September. Dubois claimed the IBF heavyweight title with a dominant performance, knocking Joshua down four times before sealing a fifth-round knockout in front of a 98,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The impressive victory ignited speculation of a rematch, but Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, has ruled out an immediate second bout, despite initial expectations for a February showdown.

Joshua’s anticipated rematch with Dubois was officially called off due to lingering injuries, as confirmed by his promoter Eddie Hearn, who mentioned that Joshua is eager to return to action. However, his comeback has been pushed back until May 2024 as he continues to recover.

Khan believes a blockbuster, all-British fight with Fury would be the perfect finale for Joshua, who has earned over $200 million throughout his career.

“He should wait for the big fight against Tyson Fury,” Khan told the New Zealand Daily.

“They’re both massive names, and it would be the ideal finale for him. AJ has had an incredible career, made a fortune, won titles, fought globally, and cemented his name. Why not finish on a high by taking on Fury and then retiring?”

In the meantime, Fury is preparing for his rematch with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in December, after losing his WBC heavyweight title to the Ukrainian via a split decision earlier this year.

Khan, who retired after a distinguished career, noted that Joshua has largely avoided severe damage in the ring, preserving his legacy. “He can enjoy the rest of his life knowing he’s respected as a great champion. Plus, he hasn’t taken too much damage in the ring,” Khan added.

Should Fury fail to reclaim his title from Usyk, the much-anticipated Joshua-Fury bout could come to fruition under the Riyadh Season banner, with a substantial offer potentially on the table from His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

