Anthony Joshua wants Tyson Fury fight

The former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has called for a potential fight with heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, claiming that he could beat Fury, even if the 35-year-old is the favourite with bookmakers.

During an interview with Louis Theroux, the Nigerian-born British boxer discussed his rival and called any potential fight “a challenge, but one I would be up for”.

“The bookies I think would favour him, do you agree?” Theroux asked.

“Yeah, yeah. But it’s good. It’s a challenge, but one I would be up for.”

Joshua also said he would be “over the moon” if he beat Fury one day and revealed he is not “friendly” with his fellow heavyweight but respects what he has done in boxing.

The 34-year-old former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has enjoyed a successful career but has struggled to find his form.

And after losing his belts to Oleksandr Usyk in back-to-back defeats, he’s preparing for his next payday, with a bout against Deontay Wilder the top target.