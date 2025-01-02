Anthony Joshua gifts President Tinubu autographed glove during Lagos visit

Olympic gold medallist and two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

As a gesture of goodwill, Anthony Joshua presented President Tinubu with an autographed boxing glove inscribed, “To the Great Asiwaju Jagaban Borgu of Africa, Bola A. Tinubu.” Photos from the visit were shared on the Presidency’s official X handle, accompanied by a caption that read: “President Bola Tinubu receiving an autographed glove from former World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, when he visited the President at his residence in Lagos.”

The visit underscored Anthony Joshua’s strong ties to Nigeria, with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also hosting the boxing icon at his office in Abeokuta. During the meeting, the governor announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art Anthony Joshua Indoor Boxing Ring in the state.

Governor Abiodun further disclosed that Joshua would play a pivotal role in the Gateway Games National Sports Festival by lighting the festival torch in May 2025.

Joshua’s visit and his engagement in local sports development highlight his commitment to inspiring the next generation of athletes in Nigeria.

