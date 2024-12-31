Governor Abiodun to build Anthony Joshua indoor boxing arena in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art Anthony Joshua Indoor Boxing Arena in Abeokuta as part of his administration’s commitment to sports development.

The Governor announced this while hosting two-time former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua in his office.

Abiodun also revealed that Joshua would light the Gateway Games National Sports Festival torch in May 2024, following the festival’s postponement.

“Today, we officially confirm you as our sports ambassador, and we request that you return to light the Gateway Sports Festival torch. You will be the one to light it up,” Abiodun said.

“We are going to construct a brand new Anthony Joshua Indoor Boxing Ring in a stadium here in Abeokuta, to ensure you come home more frequently. In addition, we will give you a brand new house in Sagamu.”

Governor Abiodun urged Anthony Joshua to collaborate with the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the State Commissioner for Sports Development to host a boxing championship in Ogun state.

“We believe we should plan tournaments leading to the sports festival. Work with our Director General and Commissioner to create activities for your boxing arena,” the Governor said.

Ogun State, which successfully bid to host the National Sports Festival, is investing heavily in refurbishing and reconstructing its sports facilities ahead of the event.

“Sports is a universal language that brings people together. In preparation for the festival, we are revamping our facilities to position Ogun State as a hub for sporting excellence,” Abiodun said.

The Governor praised Joshua for his achievements on the global stage, noting that his return home would inspire aspiring sportsmen in the state.

“Your career has been a source of pride for Ogun State and Nigeria. You inspire many young men, and we are proud of your accomplishments. Whatever we can do to support your career and help you achieve more laurels, count on us,” Abiodun stated.

Anthony Joshua in his response expressed gratitude for the honour and pledged to promote Ogun State globally by highlighting its talent pool.

Ogun State has a rich history of producing sports legends, including Segun Odegbami, Falilat Ogunkoya, and current world record holder Tobi Amusan. Governor Abiodun emphasised that the state remains committed to nurturing talent across music, arts, and sports, ensuring Ogun remains on the world map.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

