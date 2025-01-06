Amorim calls for Man United consistency after Liverpool draw

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has accused his side of becoming “too comfortable” and challenged his players to replicate the mentality displayed in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool on a more consistent basis.

Few expected United to secure a point at Anfield after a dismal run of four consecutive defeats. However, the visitors produced a spirited performance, scoring their first goals at the ground since 2018 and earning a well-deserved draw.

“I want to see my team play so much better, but the key today is the mentality,” Amorim stated. “I feel that we are, not just the players but everyone at Manchester United, too comfortable. We need sometimes a shock, and you can see today we were a different team.”

Captain Bruno Fernandes echoed Amorim’s sentiments, expressing his frustration at the team’s inconsistency. “Today we were a different team, not because of the system or tactical part of the game. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, we need to play every day like that,” Amorim emphasized.

“Today is all about the focus. The focus is on set pieces, the focus on passing the ball where we cannot lose the ball because in the other part of the pitch is (Mohamed) Salah and (Luis) Diaz. If you have that mentality every day, we are a different team.”

Liverpool, despite the dropped points, remain six points clear at the top of the table.

Lisandro Martinez gave United an early lead, but goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead. Amad Diallo levelled the score, and Harry Maguire had a late chance to secure the win but failed to capitalise.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledged that his side had missed an opportunity to extend their lead. He also praised United’s quality, highlighting the impact of Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who endured a difficult afternoon before being substituted.

“It was clear Trent had some difficult moments, as we had as a team,” Slot said. “What affected him is that he had to play against (Diogo) Dalot and Bruno (Fernandes), and that tells you how much quality United have. That is what United, once in a while, does, and it is very difficult to play against them.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.

