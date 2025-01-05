Diallo’s late strike earns Man United thrilling draw at Liverpool

Amad Diallo’s late equaliser secured a dramatic 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, halting United’s poor run of form and providing a much-needed morale boost.

Lisandro Martinez gave United a surprise second-half lead with a thunderous finish in the 52nd minute, only for Cody Gakpo to equalize seven minutes later with a precise angled drive. Liverpool appeared poised for victory when Mohamed Salah converted a penalty in the 70th minute, equaling Thierry Henry’s Premier League goal tally of 175.

However, United refused to capitulate. Amad Diallo struck in the 83rd minute, capitalising on Alejandro Garnacho’s cut-back to earn a vital point for Ruben Amorim’s struggling side. The drama continued into stoppage time as Harry Maguire missed a golden chance to seal the win, blasting Joshua Zirkzee’s pass over the bar from 12 yards.

Liverpool remain six points clear at the top with a game in hand over Arsenal but delivered an error-strewn performance in their first match of 2025.

“This is a step in the right direction,” Amorim said post-match. “The players showed belief and resilience, and this point will give us confidence moving forward.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted his team was below par. “We lacked composure and made mistakes that we don’t usually make,” Slot said. “Credit to United for their fightback.”

The result lifts United to 13th in the table, while Liverpool’s lead at the top remains intact, albeit under slight pressure.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

