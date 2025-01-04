Mo Salah eyes ‘Something Special’ in final Liverpool season

Mo Salah eyes 'Something Special' in his final Liverpool season

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has expressed his determination to achieve “something special” in what he believes will be his final year at Liverpool.

The 32-year-old, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, has been in electrifying form, driving Arne Slot’s team to a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Salah has already racked up 17 goals and 13 assists in 18 league appearances this season, ahead of Sunday’s clash with struggling Manchester United.

While reports suggest Salah is close to reaching an agreement with Liverpool, the forward downplayed the rumours, stating a deal remains “far away” after last weekend’s 5-0 demolition of West Ham.

Salah was a key figure in ending Liverpool’s 30-year league title drought in 2020. However, the pandemic muted the celebrations, with the team lifting the trophy in an empty Anfield. Reflecting on that moment, Salah told Sky Sports in an interview on Friday, “It’s my last year in the club, so you want to do something special for the city. We waited 30 years for that title, but the pandemic meant we couldn’t celebrate it properly. Hopefully, we can make it happen again this year.”

The Egyptian isn’t the only Liverpool star whose future is uncertain. Club captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract at the season’s end and can now negotiate with foreign clubs.

Together, these players have been instrumental in Liverpool’s rise to dominance in England and Europe under former manager Jürgen Klopp. They secured a clean sweep of major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup. However, Salah feels their legacy demands another Premier League triumph.

“My motivation this year is to win a trophy, especially the Premier League,” Salah emphasised. “We still have half the team left—Trent, Virgil, Alisson, Robbo—and it’s essential we secure another trophy before we all go our separate ways.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

