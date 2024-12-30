Mo Salah downplays Liverpool contract talks

Egyptian Mohamed Salah has revealed that talks over a new Liverpool contract have made little progress, despite his standout performance in the Premier League this season.

The 32-year-old goal-poacher scored once and provided two assists, bringing his season tally to 20 goals and 17 assists across 24 Premier League and Champions League appearances.

Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is in the final year of his Liverpool contract, allowing him to negotiate a free transfer with non-English clubs from January 1. While reports suggested that Salah and Liverpool were nearing an agreement, the 32-year-old dismissed such claims.

“We are far away from that,” Salah told Sky Sports. “I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff, but nothing really has moved on.

“Now I am focused on the team, and hopefully we win the Premier League.”

Liverpool’s dominance under manager Arne Slot continues, with 23 wins in 27 matches since the Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp. Salah emphasized his commitment to helping Liverpool secure their first league title in four years and their record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown.

“The only thing in my mind is that I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of it,” Salah added. “That is the only thing I have focused on. I will do my best to win the trophy.

“We are in the right direction, but there are other teams trying to catch up with us. We just need to stay humble and go again.”

When asked whether Salah is currently the best player in the world, Slot pointed to the Egyptian’s incredible statistics this season.

“If you look at his numbers, you can’t argue that, but there are different players in different leagues that have a lot of quality,” Slot said.

“But Mo is definitely up there at the moment. He could have scored more today, but I also liked his work rate for the team without the ball.

“He’s in a very good place. Let’s hope he can stay like this for a long time.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

