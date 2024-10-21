Van Dijk confirms new contract talks with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that he has started negotiations with the Reds about extending his contract, which expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 33-year-old Dutch defender, who joined Liverpool in January 2018, has been a key figure in the club’s success. When asked about his future, Van Dijk said, “Discussions are ongoing, and we will see what happens. My full focus is on Liverpool and winning the games ahead of me.”

While Van Dijk is in talks about a new deal, there has been no update on the contract situations of fellow key players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, who are also set to be out of contract next summer.

Van Dijk arrived at Anfield for £75 million from Southampton and has since helped the Reds secure the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Under new manager Arne Slot, the Dutchman has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s strong start to the season, with the club winning seven of their first eight Premier League games.

“I feel good physically and mentally, and I am enjoying myself,” Van Dijk said following Liverpool’s recent 2-1 win over Chelsea. “When it’s time to make a decision, everyone will know.”

Van Dijk has been instrumental in Liverpool’s defense, which has conceded just three goals this season—the best defensive record in the Premier League. He emphasized that the team’s defensive solidity is a collective effort, saying, “It’s not just about the last line and the goalkeepers; it’s a team effort.”

Despite the uncertainty over his contract, Van Dijk remains focused on the task at hand as Liverpool aims to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share