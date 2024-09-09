Van Dijk rejects Saudi riches, makes Liverpool contract pledge

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has expressed his desire to sign a contract extension with Liverpool, keeping him at the club until the 2026 World Cup. The Reds’ captain, whose current deal has just nine months remaining, became a target for Saudi Arabian clubs during the summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old defender’s future had been thrown into doubt after he hinted at a possible change in plans for both his club and country, following Holland’s Euro semi-final heartbreak against England and Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool.

However, the Dutch defender has now made it clear he intends to lead the Netherlands into the 2026 World Cup and continue his career on Merseyside under new manager Arne Slot.

“At both teams, I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years,” Van Dijk stated. “I am human; I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things, especially after a game like the elimination (by England) in the very last minute.”

Van Dijk acknowledged that his comments following Holland’s semi-final loss were made in the heat of the moment and might have created confusion about his intentions. “I also understand that it came across as unclear on how I stood in all this because, after the match, I was so disappointed and full of emotion. It perhaps came across as if it had been my last international match. I did have doubts that night, and I did hint at that,” he explained.

He credited some time away with his family for helping him gain clarity. “It’s very good that I went on holiday the next day and was able to spend time with my children and my family, which is the most important thing in my life. I was able to share it, and then very quickly, things calmed down.”

Van Dijk has been rejuvenated by the arrival of Slot, following Klopp’s unexpected decision to leave Liverpool at the end of last season. Amid speculation that he might be lured by a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, Holland coach Ronald Koeman visited him in England and warned that such a move could signal the end of his 75-cap international career.

Koeman’s message has been instrumental in persuading Van Dijk to stay at Liverpool, positioning the club to secure a new deal with their star defender.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.