Van Dijk scores as Liverpool down Chelsea to win Carabao Cup

Virgil van Dijk’s header late in extra-time sealed a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk’s header deep into extra time gave an under-strength Liverpool a remarkable Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Van Dijk earlier had a goal controversially disallowed by VAR, but the Dutch defender pounced to nod home with just two minutes left.

It was Liverpool’s 10th Carabao Cup title and first trophy following Klopp’s announcement that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The German will hope Liverpool’s first silverware since the 2022 FA Cup will be a send-forth party for Klopp.

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League, face Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday and take on Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16.

It was another bitter Wembley experience for Chelsea, who lost the 2022 League Cup and FA Cup finals against Liverpool.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has asked Chelsea fans not to judge him on “winning titles” in the midst of a troubled first season in charge.

Chelsea are yet to win a domestic trophy since the 2018 FA Cup.