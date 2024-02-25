Carabao Cup final: Do not judge me on winning titles- Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged fans not to judge him on winning titles as the Blues lock horns with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in Wembley.

Chelsea are aiming to win their first domes winning a silverware in 2018 FA Cup, although they have four international honours to their name.

Jurgen Klopp and Pochettino will contest the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and the Argentine manager who took charge at Stamford Bridge last summer is under pressure to win his first title in England after previous spells at Southampton and Tottenham.

“For me, that is not the way to judge a coaching staff,” said the Argentine.

“It’s about being competitive and winning, but there are too many factors that influence.

“I think [victory on Sunday] is not going to increase my popularity or the way the fans are going to see us.”

Pochettino used the example of Jurgen Klopp to reinforce his point, saying the Liverpool manager’s reputation was not affected by a nearly four-year wait for his first trophy at Anfield.

“Klopp was good before he arrived at Liverpool,” he said. “Now he’s won the Champions League and the Premier League.

“The thing is to be in the right moment in the right club that trusts in you, with the tools and the responsibility to win.”