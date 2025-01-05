Victor Osimhen keen on January move to Manchester United

Napoli director denies Man United, PSG interest in Victor Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly eager to secure a transfer to the Premier League during the January transfer window, with Manchester United expressing strong interest in the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on a loan deal in September, 2024, after failed transfer deadline day moves to Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League, could see his situation reassessed in January. Reports suggest Galatasaray could receive around €10 million as compensation if the loan agreement is terminated early.

Sources indicate that Osimhen is determined to join Manchester United, with preliminary moves already underway to finalise the deal. Napoli is believed to have inserted a €90 million release clause in Osimhen’s contract, with €10 million of that earmarked for Galatasaray. However, there are rumors that the clause could drop to €75 million to facilitate the transfer.

This development follows news that new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has assured Sporting CP he will not sign Viktor Gyökeres mid-season.

Osimhen has been in prolific form for Galatasaray, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 15 competitive matches this season. The striker celebrated his 26th birthday last month

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

