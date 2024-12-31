Amorim concedes Man United in relegation battle after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted the Red Devils are battling to avoid relegation after Newcastle secured a dominant 2-0 victory at Old Trafford, marking the United’s fourth consecutive defeat.

Just two months into his tenure, Amorim acknowledged that his position is under scrutiny, with pressure mounting after securing only two wins in his first eight Premier League matches. The dismal run has left United in 14th place, seven points above the relegation zone.

“We have to fight. That is really clear,” Amorim said. “This is a very difficult moment—one of the hardest in Manchester United’s history—and we must address it with honesty.”

Goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton within the opening 19 minutes propelled Newcastle into fifth place, further highlighting United’s struggles.

Amorim appeared shell-shocked as the Magpies sliced through United’s defence with ease during the first half. “They are a better team and started very strong,” he admitted. “When we concede a goal, it’s really hard to recover because of the defeats we’ve already suffered and the lack of a solid foundation to handle tough situations.”

Newcastle’s opener came three minutes into the match when Isak headed in a Lewis Hall cross to score for the sixth consecutive Premier League game.

United, without suspended captain Bruno Fernandes, were overrun in midfield. Newcastle’s trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimarães, and Joelinton dominated the ageing duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Although Isak missed a chance to double his tally and had a goal disallowed for offside, Newcastle’s second came through Joelinton, who capitalised on Anthony Gordon’s pinpoint delivery.

For Manchester United and Amorim, the road to recovery now appears steeper than ever.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

