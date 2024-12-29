Cristiano Ronaldo backs Amorim to shine a Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed confidence in Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim‘s ability to adapt to the Premier League, despite the club’s ongoing slump during a turbulent festive period.

Manchester United’s struggles have been glaring, with the Red Devils suffering three consecutive defeats after their unexpected derby win over Manchester City. A 3-0 Carabao Cup exit to Tottenham was followed by dismal Premier League losses to Bournemouth (3-0) and Wolves (2-0), leaving United languishing in 14th place.

Amorim, who took charge just six weeks ago, has endured a challenging start to life at Old Trafford. However, he retains the support of key figures, including club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who spoke highly of the Portuguese manager at the Globe Soccer Awards.

“He [Amorim] did a fantastic job in Portugal with my old club, Sporting CP,” Ronaldo said. “But the Premier League is a different beast; it’s the most competitive league in the world.”

Acknowledging the difficulties Amorim faces, Ronaldo offered words of encouragement: “I knew it would be tough, and they will continue in the storm. But the storm will finish, and the sun will rise. Fingers crossed, it will be good for him. I wish Manchester United the best because it is a club I still love.”

Amorim, widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young managers, is already under immense pressure to turn United’s fortunes around. With the January transfer window fast approaching, the club will be looking to make moves that can halt their slide and spark a much-needed revival under the Portuguese tactician.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

