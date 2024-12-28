Cristiano Ronaldo calls Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or snub 'Unfair'

Portuguese star and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled it “unfair” that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior missed out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the prize in October, with Vinicius finishing as the runner-up. Rodri played a key role in City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title and Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, while Vinicius was instrumental in Madrid’s record-extending 15th Champions League victory.

Speaking at the Global Soccer Awards, Ronaldo openly expressed his disappointment with the decision. “In my opinion, he deserved to win the Golden Ball. It was unfair, I say it here in front of everybody,” the former Real Madrid star said.

Read Also: Eight Ballon d’Or winners without European or World Cup titles

“They gave it to Rodri, and he deserved it too, but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League,” Ronaldo added.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris was overshadowed by controversy after Real Madrid boycotted the event, reportedly in solidarity with Vinicius.

Ronaldo, who remains second only to Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or wins with five titles compared to Messi’s six, weighed in on the debate as part of the ongoing discourse surrounding the award’s selection process.

The Ballon d’Or winner is determined by an international jury of 100 specialist journalists, chosen from a shortlist of players excelling in the calendar year.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share