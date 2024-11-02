Eight Ballon d’Or winners without European or World Cup titles

Only a select few players have won the Ballon d’Or without clinching a European club trophy or a World Cup. These individuals were recognised for their outstanding individual performances, often based on their domestic league success or notable contributions to their national teams and other competitions. This list highlights instances where individual brilliance and league performance were prioritised over major European or World Cup titles, allowing players to be celebrated for their unique impact on the sport. Most recently, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri received the 2024 Ballon d’Or, solidifying his status as the world’s best footballer of the year.

Here are eight top players who won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award without a European club or a World Cup trophy to their names:

Roberto Baggio

Country: Italy

Renowned as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Roberto Baggio captivated audiences with his exceptional talent and iconic ponytail. The Italian forward, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1993, was a prolific scorer and a masterful playmaker. Despite his brilliance, Baggio was unable to clinch a UEFA Champions League title during his illustrious career. However, his impact on the sport remains undeniable. His performances for clubs like Juventus and AC Milan, as well as his iconic displays for the Italian national team, have solidified his legendary status.

Pavel Nedved

Country: Czechia

In 2003, Czech midfielder Pavel Nedved was awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or. Known for his exceptional skill, tireless work ethic, and fiery temperament, Nedved was a key figure in Juventus’ success during the early 2000s. While he never clinched the Champions League trophy, Nedved’s impact on the pitch was undeniable. His ability to dribble past opponents, deliver precise passes, and score crucial goals made him one of the most feared midfielders of his generation.

Michael Owen

Country: England

Owen’s Ballon d’Or in 2001 came without a Champions League or World Cup title. He did help Liverpool secure a domestic treble (FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup) and was celebrated for his goal-scoring ability. The UEFA Cup, although a European competition, isn’t classified on the same level as the Champions League.

Ronaldo de Lima

Country (Brazil)

Ronaldo achieved the remarkable distinction of winning the Ballon d’Or twice, in 1997 and 2002. It may surprise many that he is among the Ballon d’Or winners who have never experienced a Champions League victory.

Despite winning two FIFA World Cups and boasting an impressive collection of other accolades, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário is one of the few Ballon d’Or winners who never lifted the Champions League trophy.

George Weah

Country: Liberia

George Weah remains the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or, achieving this in 1995 despite not winning a European trophy or World Cup. That year, he showcased exceptional goal-scoring talent and remarkable performances in both Ligue 1 with PSG and Serie A with AC Milan, where he secured the Serie A title after his transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Country: Portugal

In 2013, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or without securing either a Champions League title or a World Cup victory. His extraordinary individual season, marked by an impressive 55 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid, earned him the award despite the absence of major team trophies that year.

Lionel Messi

Country: Argentina

In 2010, Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or following his remarkable performances with Barcelona, despite Spain claiming the World Cup and Inter Milan winning the Champions League that year. In 2012, he set a record by scoring 91 goals in a calendar year, securing the award even without a Champions League or World Cup title. Similarly, in 2017, Messi’s consistent excellence in La Liga earned him the Ballon d’Or, once again without major European or international honours. Messi’s 2023 Ballon d’Or celebrated his World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022, though he did not claim a European title with PSG or Inter Miami that year.

Rodri

Country: Spain

Manchester City’s Rodri was the surprise winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or. He edged out Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr., who finished second, and his teammate Jude Bellingham, who came in third. Bellingham’s third-place finish makes him the highest-ranking English player in the Ballon d’Or standings since Frank Lampard’s runner-up position in 2005. The 28-year-old received the honour at a ceremony in Paris, following a standout season in which he won Euro 2024 with Spain and lifted the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup titles with Manchester City. Rodri’s triumph marks the first time a City player has won the Ballon d’Or.

These examples emphasise that the Ballon d’Or often rewards extraordinary individual performances and impact, sometimes even more than team achievements on the European stage.

