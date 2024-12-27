Amorim: ‘No Idea’ when Man United will recover from poor form

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted “no idea” how long it will take to turn around United’s fortunes, describing his immediate focus as “survival” after a 2-0 defeat to Wolves marked the worst start by any United manager in nearly a century.

The defeat at Molineux on Thursday marks United’s third consecutive defeat and made Amorim the first Red Devils manager to lose five or more of his opening 10 matches since Walter Crickmer in January 1932.

“I have no idea. No idea,” Amorim said when asked how much time he needed to implement his ideas. “Instead of trying to understand how much time it will take, I focus day by day—improving, analyzing the videos, using every minute of training, and trying to win points. It’s really important at this moment.”

Read Also: Amorim vows to revive Man United despite Rashford row

Amorim emphasised the challenging circumstances under which he took the job: “We already knew it. I started this job with a new idea, no time to train, and a schedule packed with tough games. Right now, we just have to survive and buy time to work on the team.”

United’s struggles continued at Molineux as captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off early in the second half for a second yellow card. Wolves took advantage of United’s defensive weaknesses, with Matheus Cunha scoring directly from a corner and later assisting Hwang Hee-chan for a stoppage-time goal that sealed the result.

The defeat leaves United languishing in 14th place, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots, as they prepare for their final match of 2024 against in-form Newcastle.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share