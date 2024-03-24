Alves, Robinho convictions mark end of troubling chapter- Brazilian FA

Brazil’s football federation president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said the rape convictions of former football stars Dani Alves and Robinho signify the closure of “one of the most troubling chapters” in the country’s sports history.

In a statement, Rodrigues expressed the sympathies of the executives at the governing body CBF and its coaching staff for “the victims of the heinous crimes committed by the former footballers.”

Robinho was jailed after a high court authorised his nine-year jail sentence from a trial in Italy to be served in Brazil. This week, Alves got the opportunity to leave prison on bail while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for rape.

Rodrigues emphasized the significance of representing Brazil while wearing the national jersey, stressing that athletes must uphold the values of the nation. He condemned the actions of athletes who believe their achievements in sports shield them from accountability for their wrongdoing.

“The yellow shirt that Brazilian athletes wear on the pitch is much more than a jersey. Just like soccer, Brazil is more than a sport. Those who wear it need to defend the feelings and values of the whole country they represent,” Rodrigues said.

“It is embarrassing that an athlete feels comfortable to commit such perversity as if all he achieved through sport will stop him from being punished.”

Earlier, Brazil’s new coach, Dorival Júnior, referred to Robinho as “a fantastic person” in a press conference in London ahead of a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. However, players from Brazil’s women’s national team expressed their dismay with Júnior’s remarks on social media.

Leila Pereira, head of Brazil’s delegation in London, criticized the silence of footballers regarding the cases of Alves and Robinho, labelling it “a disregard for all women.”

Rodrigues also highlighted Brazil’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup as a significant initiative to promote women’s participation in soccer and combat sexism. The host country for 2027 is expected to be announced in May.

Alves remains incarcerated in Brian II prison near Barcelona, where he has been for the past 14 months. He was convicted of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years and six months in prison. Alves denies any wrongdoing.

Robinho was transferred to Tremembe penitentiary in rural Sao Paulo state early on Friday. He is anticipated to serve at least 40% of his nine-year sentence for rape in Italy. Brazilian law allows for a more lenient prison regime based on good behaviour, making Robinho eligible for consideration in 2027, halfway through his sentence. He maintains his innocence.