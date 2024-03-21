Former Brazil, Man City star Robinho jailed nine years for rape

Former Brazil and Manchester City footballer Robinho, real name Robson De Souza, is set to serve a nine-year prison sentence in Brazil for his involvement in a gang rape case dating back to 2013.

The ruling, handed down by Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice (BSCJ), follows Robinho’s conviction by an Italian court in 2017.

The 40-year-old was among six men found guilty of assaulting a 22-year-old Albanian woman at an Italian nightclub.

Despite Robinho’s claims of innocence and his residency in Brazil for the past seven years, the Italian Supreme Court dismissed his final appeal in January 2022.

The BSCJ’s decision to incarcerate Robinho in Brazil comes after Italian authorities requested his extradition in 2022. His legal team plans to appeal the ruling to both the BSCJ and the Federal Supreme Court.

Robinho, who also played for AC Milan and Real Madrid, is expected to be arrested in Santos, where he currently resides. Brazil’s constitutional policy typically prohibits the extradition of native criminals, potentially preventing his arrest if he were to leave the country.

During his appeal process, Robinho admitted to having “contact” with the woman but maintained that it was consensual. However, intercepted phone calls between him and the other individuals involved were crucial evidence in his conviction.

Despite his football career, including stints at prominent clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City, Robinho’s return to Santos in 2020 was marred by controversy. A major sponsor withdrew support for the club following an outcry over his signing, leading to the termination of his contract.

Robinho’s fall from grace is stark considering his status as one of Brazil’s promising talents during his time at the Santos academy. He amassed significant playing time at top clubs and represented the Brazil national team in over 100 matches.