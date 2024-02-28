FA Cup: Haaland nets five as Manchester City thrash Luton to reach quarter-final

Manchester City informed striker Erling Haaland scored five goals as FA Cup holders Manchester City thrashed Luton 6-2 in the fifth round on to reach the quarter-final.

Man City opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Kevin de Bruyne, who assisted the first four goals, was allowed time and space to cut the ball back for Haaland to convert.

Jordan Clark pulled one back for Luton with a stunning strike, curled beautifully into the top corner from 25 yards on the stroke of half-time and gave Rob Edwards’ side hope of a memorable comeback with a thumping finish seven minutes into the second half.

However, Pep Guardiola’s team soon dashed those hopes when De Bruyne squared for Haaland to tap into an empty net after a superb pass from Kyle Walker had sent the Belgium midfielder clear.

Haaland got his fifth – matching his effort against RB Leipzig in last season’s Champions League last 16 – when his low shot went straight through Krul, who then saw a long-range strike from Mateo Kovacic flash past him for the visitors’ sixth.

It was the Norwegian’s eighth hat-trick for City and he also became the first player to score five in a game twice for the club.

Haaland got his fifth – matching his effort against RB Leipzig in last season’s Champions League last 16 – when his low shot went straight through Krul, who then saw a long-range strike from Mateo Kovacic flash past him for the visitors’ sixth.

Haaland has now scored 79 goals in 83 appearances for Man City in all competitions since his debut in July 2022, at least 30 more than any other Premier League player during that time.

Haaland has 27 goals in all competitions this season.

It was the second time Haaland had hit five goals in a single game for City after his heroics in the Champions League last 16 second leg win against RB Leipzig in March 2023.

Saluting De Bruyne’s role in his demolition of Luton, Haaland said: “Kevin is massive. It’s a pleasure playing with him. We know what we both want from each other.”

Speaking on his form since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for two months, Haaland added:

“I’m getting back to my best. Finally, I’m feeling good.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s coming, we’re coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.”

Man City manager Pep Guardiola hailed the Norwegian striker and De Bruyne for their superb performance.

“What can I say? Erling is on fire, and Kevin. The connection was perfect. Kevin needs players like Erling and Erling needs players like Kevin.”

Man City have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions as they try to emulate last season’s Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Haaland and De Bruyne are rounding into form in time for Sunday’s crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Luton had opportunities in the second half with Stefan Ortega, starting in place of Ederson for City, forced into action several times.