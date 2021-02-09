FA Cup 5th Round in Brief

Midweek football cracker returns with a trilling fixtures to look forward from the 2020-21 FA Cup Fifth Round scheduled for 9 -11 February 2021.

The pick of FA Cup matches for the Fifth Round is an all – Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Ham United on Tuesday 9th February at 8:30pm.

The Red Devils booked their place in the last 16 with a stunning 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that result was a major psychological step forward.

However, their opponents are not to be underestimated. Not only would former Man United manager David Moyes love to put the heavyweights out of the Cup, such a result would further underline the great progress the Hammers have made under his leadership in the past year or so.

The midweek round of matches also sees Chelsea head to Oakwell for a clash with Barnsley on Thursday, 11th February at 9pm – a fixture earned in former manager Frank Lampard’s last game in charge of the Blues, a 3-1 win over Luton Town in the previous round – while a potential thriller between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur is another clash to savour on Wednesday, 10th February at 9:05pm.

Leicester City must be considered one of the dark horses for the FA Cup title and will fancy their chances of progressing through a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, 10th February at 8:30pm.

Manchester City face a tricky clash away to Swansea City, a team which has been going great guns in the Championship on Wednesday, 10th February at 6:30pm.