Manchester United knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

Manchester United have book their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup after a thrilling 3-2 win over Premier League champions Liverpool.

A late minute goal from Bruno Fernandes was enough to send Liverpool out of FA Cup on Sunday night.

Liverpool netted first through Mohamed Salah, who then equalised after Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford had struck for the hosts either side of the break.

The introduction of Fernandes proved a masterstroke as he buried a low free-kick into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area to set up a fifth-round tie with West Ham.

The victory earns Manchester United a home meeting with West Ham side managed by former boss David Moyes in the fifth round.

Chelsea also advanced earlier on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Championship outfit Luton.

Frank Lampard’s side will take on Barnsley in the week starting February 8. Leicester, who beat Brentford 3-1, will meet Brighton, while Wolves will take on Southampton in another all-Premier League clash.

Manchester City, who were given a scare by Cheltenham on Saturday, travel to Swansea. There are two ties yet to be set. Bournemouth will face Crawley on Tuesday, with the winners earning a trip to Burnley.

Everton will meet Sheffield Wednesday later on Sunday with a chance of sealing their place in round five. The winner of that clash will face either Spurs of Wycombe Wanderers, who meet on Monday.

But the search for form goes on for Liverpool, whose only win in seven games since that seven-goal hammering of Crystal Palace came against Aston Villa’s kids in the last round, and who have a meeting with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham looming on Thursday.