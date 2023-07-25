Afia TV signs as official rights owner of Onitsha City Marathon

Afia Television has been officially unveiled as the rights owner of the second Onitsha City Marathon (OCM) scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Emeka Mba, the managing director, Afia Television, stated that the network is dedicated to telling the captivating story of Onitsha, showcasing its beauty, cultural richness, and the spirit of its people to a global audience. Represented by Nnamdi Obanya, the general manager, Afia TV, Mba assured athletics fans that the station is commitment to providing world-class transmission of the Onitsha City Marathon.

“We are immensely honored to be the official rights owner of the 2nd Onitsha City Marathon. Through our extensive coverage, the world will witness the essence of Onitsha and the entire Anambra State. We are determined to change any negative perceptions and show the world the true essence of this great region,” Mba stated.

As the rights owner, Afia TV will ensure that the marathon receives the most comprehensive and dynamic coverage. The event will be broadcasted live on Afia Television channel 254 and GOtv channel 17, reaching millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.

“We extend our gratitude to all our partners for their support and commitment to making this event exceptional. With Afia TV as the rights owner, we are confident that this year’s marathon will capture the hearts and attention of the nation and the world,” Olusegun Sogbesan, MD, Onitsha Business School and organiser of the Onitsha City Marathon said.