2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Finidi names squad for South Africa and Benin Republic crackers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Head Coach, Finidi George, has invited 23 players, including Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and Napoli star Victor Osimhen, for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic.

The squad also features goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Calvin Bassey (Fulham) and Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion), midfielders Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Alex Iwobi (Everton), and Alhassan Yusuf, along with forwards Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Boniface, and Terem Moffi (OGC Nice).

Making his first appearance, Remo Stars’ robust defender Sadiq Ismael joins the team, alongside Turkey-based midfielder Fisayo Bashiru, Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella, and tall striker Paul Onuachu.

The Super Eagles will face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7. Following this match, they will travel to Abidjan to take on the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10.

Full List Of Invited Players

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Sadiq Ismael (Remo Stars FC); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey)

Forwards: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France)