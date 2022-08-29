Sports in brief: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s home robbed in Spain

The home of Barcelona striker, Aubameyang located near Barcelona was robbed in the early hours of Monday. This was made known by the Catalonian Department of Interior.

The robbery took place at 1 am local time according to the Catalan Police department which has refused to disclose the identity of the culprits. The police said the case is under court seal while it is being further probed. It was reported that the Gabonese was with the Barcelona team when the incident occurred.

Max Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix despite 14th pole start while Hamilton crashes

The Belgian-Dutch who flies the Dutch flag pulled an almost impossible win having started from 14th pole due to a penalty for having multiple engine parts. The Red Bull driver had to pull one of the most iconic drive-in histories of Formula One to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The Dutch driver finished 17.8 seconds ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, with the Mexican driver comfortably finishing second ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in third. The win is Verstappen’s ninth Grand Prix victory of the season while on the other hand, it was a sour afternoon for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who crashed out of the race during the first lap after the Brit collided with Fernando Alonso.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open

The Serbian who is a 21-time grand slam champion has announced via his Twitter account that he will not be present in New York to participate in the US Open tournament which begins on August 29.

Djokovic, who has chosen to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 all through the pandemic, will miss the tournament due to the current US rules which stipulate that any non-US citizen must be fully vaccinated against the virus in order to receive a visa and enter the country.

Early this year in January, the 35-year-old was deported from Australia, barring him from participating in the Australian Open, due to his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

Iranian women allowed to attend domestic football match first time in over 40 years

Five hundred Iranian women were spectators at Tehran’s Azadi stadium to watch a league match between Tehran-based Esteghlal FC and visiting team Sanat Mes Kerman FC, from the city of Kerman, the country’s semi-official state news agency Fars said on Thursday.

This has not been possible for the past 40 years as Iran had banned women from attending sports at the stadiums. Even though it is not written in the country’s constitutional law, the ban has been in place since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Women were separated from men in the stadium and they were granted access through a special entrance via a car park, according to the Iranian Football Federation website.

Spain win first FIFA U20 WWC title

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup ended on Monday morning at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica with Spain emerging champions after beating defending champions, Japan, 3-1 in the final.

The Spanish team maintained an impressive unbeaten winning streak throughout the tournament which led them to their first-ever World Cup title at this level.

The Nigerian team crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinals after losing to the emerging champions. Brazil won the bronze trophy after they defeated Netherland 4-1 on Sunday night.