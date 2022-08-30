Sports in brief: Paul Pogba blackmailed by brother and childhood friend

French and Italian authorities have reportedly taken over a possible case of blackmail and extortion of Paul Pogba by his elder brother Mathias Pogba and a friend Paul kicked out of his Manchester home because he stole 200,000 pounds from the former United player.

The authorities are investigating a claim by Mathias Pogba that he will reveal a dirty and incriminating secret about his junior brother via his Instagram story. Paul who recently moved back to Juventus after seven years at Manchester United, said the extortion began in March when France played host to South Africa and Ivory Coast in international friendlies, he also told the French police that he was asked to pay 13 million euros and he recognized his brother in Turin when they showed up at the Juventus training center in Turin, that was when he alerted the Italian police of the ongoing harassment.

Serena William delays ‘last dance’

Serena dazzled past Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the ongoing US Open to delay her farewell to the world of tennis.

The 23 grand slam title winner reminded tennis fans why she is the “Queen of Tennis” when she took on her Montenegrin opponent on Monday in front of 23,000 fans which included several Hollywood stars and former presidents some of the notable faces included former US President Bill Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, tennis legend and Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman and Queen Latifah.

Scott parker sacked just after four matches

Scott Parker has been sent packing by Bournemouth after four games in which he lost three, his last game on Saturday saw his team humiliated 9-0 by Liverpool.

The former England player led newly promoted Bournemouth back to top flight football but has failed to replicate the same spell even though they won 2-0 against Aston Villa in their opening game.

Manchester United signs Ajax star, Antony

Manchester United has completed the signing of prolific winger Antony Matheus dos Santos from Ajax for record fee of £80.75m and another £4.25m in add-ons for the 22-year-old, the 22-year-old Brazilian who landed in Manchester on Monday and has completed his medical and is expected to be registered on Wednesday and unveil on Saturday at Old Trafford when Manchester United takes on league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

The Brazilian has been on top of Ten Hag’s transfer list and this move makes it the second time the Dutch tactician will sign the Brazilian ace, he first did at Ajax and now at Manchester United.