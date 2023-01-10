Tinubu pledges to end incessant killings, create jobs, others if elected president

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to end the insurgency bedevilling the country if elected as the president in February.

The former Lagos State governor made the declaration during his campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa State capital, Monday

“There will be end to killing and kidnapping,” he said.

Tinubu also promised to provide jobs for the teeming jobless youths, facilitate adequate healthcare, good education amongst other “benefits of progress” if elected.

He was at the rally alongside APC stakeholders including President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s governorship candidate for Adamawa, Aisha Ahmed (Binani).

The APC presidential candidate added that his party did not have only men but also “capable women” even as he urged the people of Adamawa to vote in Binani.

“We will get you engaged properly; we will get you employed properly,” Tinubu told the party’s supporters at the rally.

“We will pay attention to your needs, with Binani working together with the President, Bola Tinubu insha Allah (by God’s grace), we will bring you the benefits of progress, education, good health, welfare, you will have good water to drink. There will be end to killing and kidnapping,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the election of Sen. Aisha Dairu Ahmed Binani, as the next Governor of Adamawa will open opportunities for women in the country and send a signal to the world on Nigeria’s leadership maturity.

He also reaffirmed his commitment for the gubernatorial candidate of the APC at the Lamido palace the President said he was in support of the gubernatorial candidate and would continue to provide moral support for her success in the forthcoming polls.

“We are here to ensure that Sen. Binani becomes the first female elected governor God willing. Her election will speak to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State.

“I thank you very much for all the support. I want everyone to support her to win. And for those in opposition to us, I wish them the best of luck,” he said.

Read also: PDP group hails G-5 govs over support for Makinde

He further said, “We will give her our moral support. The women have been fighting from a distance, let them now come close, and also share in leadership.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, thanked the President for various interventions in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to welcome you to your second home, Adamawa State.

“We want to thank you for various and several projects in Adamawa. All our proposals for the state have been approved. We will not get tired of receiving you in the state. We will continue to pray for you. We love you and admire you.

“You have done well and surpassed what is expected of a leader. I wish you well and all the best in the campaigns,” the Governor added.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, also appreciated President Buhari for the developments in the state, which include appointments into top positions in government like the FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa.

“The people of Adamawa are indebted to you,” the royal father told the President.

The Lamido of Adamawa thanked the President for his approvals for new universities in the state and a Federal Medical Centre.