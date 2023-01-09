PDP group hails G-5 govs over support for Makinde

A pro-PDP group, PDP-Visionaries, has lauded members of the G-5 Governors otherwise known as Integrity Group for their support for Governor Seyi Makinde during the flag-off of his second term campaign in Ibadan on Thursday.

The PDP group hailed the governors for supporting their Oyo State counterparts and for their presence at the campaign flag-off held in Ibadan.

The group said that posterity will vindicate the G-5 governors, who have been at the vanguard of the agitation for justice, fairness and equity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The coordinator of the PDP-Visionaries, Qudus Olayide, who gave the commendation on Saturday, equally expressed appreciation to Governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for standing by Makinde before, during and after the flag-off.

It would be recalled that the G-5 Governors and the Integrity Group had been on ground in Ibadan since Wednesday in solidarity with Makinde, who kick-started his re-election campaign at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The group equally praised residents of Ibarapa zone for turning out en masse at the state campaign flag-off held in Igbo-Ora, on Saturday, stating that the mass turnout was a proof of Governor Makinde’s popularity.

According to the group, Governor Makinde has delivered good governance to the nooks and crannies of the state, covering all the five zones of Oyo State with different infrastructure and human development projects.

Read also: Atiku and Obi cannot be trusted with power if elected as president — Tinubu

Olayide said: “We in the PDP-Visionaries would like to use this occasion to commend our leaders in the G-5, who all came to support one of their own and our Governor, Seyi Makinde.

“Their presence and positions at the flag-off gave hope to us that the fight for equity, fairness and justice in the PDP, which they are championing, has not and cannot be derailed.

“We appreciate Their Excellencies, Governors of Rivers, Benue, Abia, Enugu as well as former governors of Ekiti and Ondo, Ayo Fayose and Olusegun Mimiko, for standing for fairness and we are assured that with leaders like them, Nigeria’s future is assured.

“We equally like to commend residents of Ibarapa zone for shaming the enemies by speaking loud and clear that they are behind Governor Makinde.

“Opposition busy-bodies had, for over a year, been spreading falsehood that Ibarapa people are not with Makinde over the alleged marginalisation of the zone, which is false.

“But the people, on Saturday, proved doubting Thomases wrong when they trooped out to witness the state flag-off of Governor Makinde’s campaign.

“The same thing had happened on Thursday, when thousands of Oyo State residents converged on Map Hall to witness the campaign flag-off, and to, in essence, be living witnesses to the good governance that Makinde has brought to bear on Oyo State.

“In fact, Ibarapaland also spoke loud and clear with the installation of the governor and his wife as Aare Atayese and Yeye Aare Atayese of Ibarapaland `

“It is heartwarming that the good governance delivered by the governor across all the nooks and cranny will begin to speak for him now, as he moves from one community to another on the campaign train.

“We encourage all residents of Oyo State to rally behind the governor and support the PDP in the governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elections, because it is clear from all evidence on the ground that the party is the only one that can move Oyo State to the promised land.”