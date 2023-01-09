Atiku and Obi cannot be trusted with power if elected as president — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Peter Obi cannot become Nigeria’s president in the next month’s election.

Tinubu, however, said he was “too sure” that Nigerians would cast their vote for him massively in the next month’s poll.

The APC presidential candidate, who said this at the presidential campaign rally of the party in Akure at the weekend said Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President, would rather sell the country to the highest bidder if given the chance to rule Nigeria.

Tinubu said: “I will win this election, Atiku cannot do it, he doesn’t want to build a better nation instead he will rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder. Atiku policies and action are nothing.

“Obi has a chance to show up as a progressive when he was a governor of Anambra state, but all he could do was to boast that he save money when he was the Governor of Anambra state.

“Obi has nothing to be proud of instead he made people of Anambra crie and he claimed to be party labour leader.

“Myself and my running mate, Shettima are ready to renew hope through empowerment for all of you, if you give me your mandate as you promised, I will work so hard, put money in your pocket.

“Our rally (campaign) today, signals a new hope for Nigeria. I know by February 25, you would go and make a wise decision. You would vote for me.

Read also: 2023: APC, LP, PDP argue over Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi

“I am too sure that you would vote for me. You would vote for APC. We would vote and we will win. This incoming election is our own, is the vote of inheritance. It is vote of three in one. Don’t lost your PVCs and don’t let them steal your vote,” he said.

Tinubu added that the presidential race would be about capacity and ability to deliver on electoral promises.

However, the former two-term governor of Lagos state said both Atiku and Obi cannot be trusted with power if elected the president of the country.

“Atiku (Abubakar) cannot do it because you cannot entrust him with power. Obi (Peter) is very stingy. He has the chance to save the people when he’s a governor in Anambra but prefers to save money,” he added.

Tinubu tasked his party faithful and political supporters to continue in their “aggressive” campaigns by ensuring that the APC emerged victorious in the general elections.

Earlier, Ondo governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said that the people of the state would deliver massive votes for Tinubu in February 25 election.

Among those who attended the campaign rally were; Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, Lagos governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, ex-Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun, immediate past Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola among others.