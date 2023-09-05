NNPP dismisses Kwankwaso over alleged anti-party conduct

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, has been dismissed by the party led by Major Agbo because of his alleged anti-party conduct and theft of party campaign funds.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the NNPP factional National Publicity Secretary, declared Kwankwaso’s expulsion.

Almost three days have passed since the factional leaders pledged to investigate the former Kano governor and some of his supporters over claims of the embezzlement of over N1 billion from the sale of nomination forms.

Kwankwaso was expelled immediately, according to Abdulrasaq, since he neglected to show up before the disciplinary panel to address the accusations of “gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party campaign funds within five days.”

However, the statement emphasised that his expulsion was carried out by the party’s 2022 constitution as revised.

He said, “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1, and resolved that following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee, which sat on Thursday, August 31, after being duly invited in writing, he is at this moment, expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

In response, Ladipo Johnson, an associate of Kwankwaso’s and the NNPP’s National Auditor, expressed disapproval of the findings and claimed Agbo’s side lacked the legal authority to remove the former governor.

“Expel who? These people are no longer our people. They are out of the party and cannot speak on behalf of the party. Let them form their party or go to court. It is as simple as that. There are so many important things to worry about in this country.

“How can they expel Kwankwaso? Someone whose relationship with the National Working Committee is intact here at the national headquarters in Abuja? We will soon have a press conference to address this matter,” he said.