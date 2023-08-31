NNPP Legal adviser insists that party’s BoT lacks authority to suspend Kwankwaso

In a recent statement, Robert Hon, the National Legal Adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples (NNPP), said on Wednesday that the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) does not possess the constitutional authority to suspend the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Hon explained that the sole competent entity vested with the power to suspend Kwankwaso is the National Executive Committee, and such a suspension must adhere strictly to due process.

In his statement, the National Legal Adviser said that the alleged suspension of Kwankwaso was a product of imagination, originating from a defunct Board of Trustees that has long been dissolved.

“Kwankwaso has been and is still a Bona fide card-carrying member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party. Any faction claiming to have suspended him is illegal, as BoT is simply an advisory organ and lacks the constitutional power to suspend or expel any member of the party,” Hon said.

During an emergency meeting convened in Abuja, Robert Hon revealed that party leaders and stakeholders representing all 37 states, including Abuja, unanimously expressed their confidence in Kwankwaso by passing a vote of confidence.

“Board of Trustees are mere advisers and lack any power to suspend or sack any member, as only the NEC is vested with the power to suspend or sack,” he said.

In a recent development, he highlighted that the party’s leadership concluded a meeting attended by senators, governors, and stakeholders representing all 37 states, including Abuja. In a collective decision, they passed a vote of confidence in Kwankwaso.

Read also:NNPP crisis: Kwankwaso led faction expels NNPP founder, Aniebonam, others

Notably, the Board of Trustees (BoT) had earlier suspended Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party activities, imposing a six-month suspension.

This suspension also extended to the National Working Committee of the party.

Simultaneously, they appointed new national officers, with Agbo Major assuming the role of acting national chairman and Ogini Olaposi taking on the role of acting national secretary, alongside 18 others.

Furthermore, the BoT announced the suspension of the party’s founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, and the National Publicity Secretary.

Meanwhile, Major Agbo, the newly appointed acting chairman of the NNPP faction, stated in an exclusive interview with our correspondent on Wednesday that despite Kwankwaso’s absence during the suspension decision, his group remains resolute and undisturbed by their choice to suspend him.

He said, “No, he (Kwankwaso) wasn’t present. But it should also be noted that the founder of the party was not at the meeting when he was purportedly suspended. That’s the way it is.

“I took the decision pending investigation just the same thing they did to the founder. I can tell you with confidence that nothing will happen to our party.”