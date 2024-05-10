Rivers drama: Court orders suspension of Martin Amaewhule, pro-Wike Speaker, 24 legislator

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has granted an interim injunction barring Martin Amaewhule, the pro-Wike Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and 24 other lawmakers backing him from parading themselves as legislators.

The interim injunction was filed by Victor Oko-Jumbo the pro-Fubara Speaker, and two other Assembly members loyal to Siminalayi Fubara, the state governor.

The court, presided over by Justice Charles Wali, gave the order Friday, in a case marked PHC/1512/CS/2024.

Wali also barred the 25 defendants from meeting or sitting at the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, or any other place whatsoever to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Justice also declared the defendants’ seat vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

Details later…