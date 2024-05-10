More trouble for defected Rivers’ lawmakers

…as court orders them to stop parading selves as lawmakers

More trouble seems to be lined up for the defected Rivers lawmakers loyal to FCT Minister as a Port Harcourt High Court Friday, May 10, 2024, afternoon ordered them to stop parading themselves as lawmakers.

The order was handed down by Charles Wali of High Court 19 in Suit No. PHC/1512/CS/2024 filed by Victor Oko-Jumbo, the new speaker (loyal to Gov Sim Fubara), Sokari Goodboy Sokari, and Orubienimigha Adolphus as claimants versus the defected lawmakers.

The order also compelled the state governor, Fubara, the attorney-general, and the chief judge not to receive communication from the defected lawmakers.

The justice said the orders were upon a motion ex-perte coming up before for hearing and determination. He also said it was after hearing Sammie A. Somiari (SAN) with B.N. Owunabo, K.O. Ogunjobi, B.S. Orupabo, O.J. Ifejika, and T. Aprioko, for the claimants/applicants.

The judge gave the following orders: “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the first to 25th defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination the motion on notice;

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th (governor and co) defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever with the first to 25th defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December, 2023, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice;

“It is further ordered that this Order, the motion on notice and the writ and other processes in this case be served on the first to 25th defendants/respondents within seven days from date by substituted means to wit; by pasting at the entrance gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Legislative Quarters, Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, and for such service to be deemed good and proper.”

The judge adjourned the case May, 29, 2024, a well-known public holiday for Democracy whereas the judgement was communicated by Sunny Daopuye, the director of litigation.