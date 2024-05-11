‘Breath of Life’ takes center stage at 10th AMVCAs with 6 wins

The night belonged to “Breath of Life” at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs)! The critically acclaimed film swept through the major categories, leaving a trail of golden statues in its wake.

The drama secured wins for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound Design, Best Director, and the most coveted award of the night – Best Movie.

The film which was released on Amazon Prime has firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in African cinema.

Here are the major winners below

Best Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life – Winner

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

Mami Wata

Best Director

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

BB Sasore (Breath of Life) – Winnner

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

C.J. Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – Winner

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – Winner

Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – Winner

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)