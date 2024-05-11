Iya Rainbow, Richard Mofe-Damijo share AMVCA Industry Merit Award 2024

Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, has been honored with the Industry Merit Award at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024).

Also, veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, was announced as joint winner of the Industry Merit Award of the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), sharing the honor with veteran actress Iya Rainbow.

Iya Rainbow, born on October 16, 1942, has featured in several Nigerian films and has received several awards for her contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

“I am happy to be alive,” Iya rainbow said while commenting on the award.

Iya Rainbow received the award in recognition of her dedication and contributions to the Nigerian film industry. She expressed her gratitude to her fans and supporters for their unwavering love and appreciation throughout the years. She also thanked the organizers of the event for the recognition.

Her dedication and passion for her craft have inspired many, and she continues to be a role model for upcoming actors and actresses in the industry.

Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, is a Nigerian actor, writer, and producer who has been active in the industry since the 1980s. He has featured in numerous films and television shows, including the popular soap opera “Checkmate” and the movie “Out of Bounds”.

The AMVCA is an annual award presented by MultiChoice, recognizing outstanding achievements in television and film. The 10th edition of the AMVCA was held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State, on May 11, 2024.

RMD shared the Industry Merit Award with Iya Rainbow, in recognition of their dedication and contributions to the Nigerian film industry. In his acceptance speech, RMD expressed his gratitude to the organisers and his fans, stating that the award was a testament to his hard work and passion for his craft.