NNPP crisis: Kwankwaso led faction expels NNPP founder, Aniebonam, others

The Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Boniface Aniebonam, and some members.

This was stated in a statement to the media by Ladipo Jhonson, a chieftain of the party shortly after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday.

The party stated that Aniebonam’s expulsion from the NNPP was with immediate effect and accused the BoT Chairman, the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, and others of anti-party activities.

Aniebonam was accused of creating a parallel group within the party to cause disaffection in the NNPP.

The party’s BoT had earlier suspended Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party activities for six months.

The BoT also suspended the party’s National Working Committee.

It also appointed new national officers headed by Major as acting national chairman and Ogini Olaposi as acting National Secretary with 18 others.

The suspensions were put to a voice vote by party members at its extraordinary general assembly at the Rockview Hotels in Apapa, Lagos.

But Jhonson said the meeting held by Aniebonam where the suspension of Kwankwaso was announced was illegal, null and void.

According Jhonson, “At the National Executive Committee meeting of the NNPP held in Abuja today August 29th 2023, Boniface Aniebonam, Agbo Major and several others were Expelled from the party.

“The NEC also moved several other motions relating to the Logo of the party, the Amendment of the constitution, ratification of the State caretaker committees, and suspension of two Articles in the constitution of the NNPP 2022.

“At the meeting were the Executive Governor of Kano State, the National Chairman, Distinguished Senator Kawu Ismaila, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Engr Buba Galadima and many others.

“NEC noted that there were suspended (now expelled) persons who purportedly held a Board of Trustees meeting in Apapa, Lagos this morning. Naturally their meeting was null and void and to no effect”.