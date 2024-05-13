Pro-Fubara parliament begins screening task, SAN to appear Monday morning

As predicted by BD Sunday of May 12, 2024, the three-man pro-Sim Fubara House of Assembly in Rivers State begins screening of commissioners.

The first position that may be filled is that of Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice which was vacated by a pro-Nyesom Wike occupant, Zach Adangor, SAN.

Dagogo Iboroma, SAN, is to appear before the Oko-Jumbo House on Monday morning of May 13, 2024.

This is contained in a public announcement issued by Rivers State House of Assembly signed by G.M. Gillis-West, clerk of the House.

The nominee is asked to come with 10 sets of his credentials, both photocopies and originals.

By this, Governor Fubara may get a commissioner of justice who would replace the one accused of sabotaging government objectives, though Adangor had earlier accused the governor of interfering in his duties.

BusinessDay Sunday had predicted in a special report that with the three-man House now set, many government bills, memos, and approvals would flow. It was also predicted that caretaker committee nominees would soon be sent to the House to take over the strategic but grassroots level of government.

This would mark the take-off of the war chest of the Fubara camp in the war with Wike, aimed at creating a structure for Fubara.