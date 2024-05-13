2023 elections behind, Atiku hosts Peter Obi, in Abuja

It was a great reunion on Monday as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar played host to Peter Obi, his former running mate in the 2019 general election.

Atiku Abubakar who was the Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, in his X handle posted that ” It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today. -AA”

Peter Obi who was the Labour Party Presidential candidate also in the 2023 general election, had paired with Atiku Abubakar as Vice Presidential candidate, during the 2019 Presidential election.

Obi however, left the PDP in May, 2022 to contest the 2023 election on the platform of the Labour Party.