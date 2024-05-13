Fubara to probe Rivers administration under Wike

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has announced a plan by his administration to set up a panel of inquiry into the governance of the state.

Governor Fubara stated this on Monday after swearing in Dagogo Iboroma as the Attorney General of the state shortly after the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was screened and confirmed by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House of Assembly.

He emphatically stated that the state is in a critical situation where it has become obvious that the political crisis cannot be resolved.

The governor accused his opponents of deliberately sabotaging his administration while he was hoping that the issue in the state would be resolved amicably.

He vowed to make tough decisions moving forward no matter how hurtful they would seem.

Governor Fubara also responded to comments by former Attorney General Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), and his counterpart in the Ministry of Works Alabo George-Kelly.

He accused the former Attorney General of sabotaging his administration by filing nolle prosequi against the interest of the state.

On the comment by George-Kelly, Governor Fubara maintained he would have been promoted beyond Level 14 in the civil servants before his retirement.

He said he was already on Level 13 as a Chief Account Officer before 2023.

According to him, even if it was a mistake, by the special grace of God he is here as a Governor.