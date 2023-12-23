WRC-23: Nigeria signs updated radio regulations to deepen global connectivity

Nigeria has joined the international community in signing the Final Act WRC-23 at the World Radiocommunications Conference 2023.

This act encompasses crucial decisions made during the conference, including new and revised provisions of the Radio Regulations, a treaty governing global radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits.

Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, along with key figures like Aminu Maida and Jane Egerton-Idehen, signed the agreement, highlighting the nation’s commitment to technological innovation and enhanced global connectivity.

The conference identified spectrum resources supporting technological advancements, emphasizing equitable space-based radio resource utilization, and ensuring safety at sea, in the air, and on land. Notably, decisions were made regarding International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), crucial for expanding broadband connectivity and advancing mobile services like 4G, 5G, and the anticipated 6G.

The allocation of frequencies for non-geostationary fixed-satellite service Earth Stations in Motion (ESIMs) is set to revolutionize high-speed broadband services on various modes of transportation. This technology proves vital, especially in disaster-stricken areas where local communication infrastructure may be compromised.

Provisions were also established to safeguard ship and aircraft mobile service stations in international airspace and waters from interference by other stations within national territories, ensuring seamless communication for these critical services.

Nigeria’s delegation comprised seasoned experts from various sectors, from Ministry, NCC, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), NigComSat Ltd, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), telecom operators and other practitioners from the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, demonstrating a collective effort to secure the nation’s interests.

Bosun Tijani expressed gratitude for their sacrifices, emphasizing the importance of ongoing preparation for future conferences to safeguard Nigeria’s interests through capacity development and collaboration.

Aminu Maida, during an engagement with the delegation, commended their collaborative efforts, highlighting the significant impact of the conference on Nigeria.

“ These outcomes align with Nigeria’s overall objectives and the Honorable Minister’s Strategic Plan for the Ministry particularly on expanding broadband connectivity, in harmony with the global transition to 5G and future 6G technologies, as well as improving quality of experience and providing equitable access to all Nigerians.” He said.

Maida also said that “Additionally, the establishment of international standards for radiocommunications and the decisions made at the conference will impact the development and implementation of new technologies.”

The successful participation in WRC-23 reflects Nigeria’s dedication to shaping the global telecommunications landscape and ensuring its citizens benefit from advancements in radiocommunications technologies.